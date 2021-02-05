It’s official.

Republican Claudia Tenney has won the race for New York 22nd congressional district:

And this leaves the GOP just 5 seats short of a majority heading into 2022:

She won the race by 109 votes:

Trending

There was a last-minute challenge from Dems saying there were voting-machine irregularities:

But the judge dismissed the lawsuit:

From his ruling:

That’s a total of 15 seats that flipped in 2020:

The judge did call out election officials for the way they held the election:

And he said it’s the state’s job to fix it:

Welcome to D.C., Congresswoman!

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #NY22Claudia Tenney