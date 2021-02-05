It’s official.

Republican Claudia Tenney has won the race for New York 22nd congressional district:

After 94 days of hard fought election process, I am grateful to the voters and supporters for having once again the privilege of serving our community in the #HouseofRepresentatives. #NY22 pic.twitter.com/63wkBryCJZ — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) February 5, 2021

And this leaves the GOP just 5 seats short of a majority heading into 2022:

GOP wins #NY22, will control 213 House seats this Congress, just five short of the majority pic.twitter.com/MQVLKSfCQ0 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 5, 2021

She won the race by 109 votes:

Updated, final totals in #NY22 Tenney (R): 156,098 (+109)

Brindisi (D): 155,989 — Patrick Lohmann (@PatLohmann) February 5, 2021

There was a last-minute challenge from Dems saying there were voting-machine irregularities:

NEW: Democrat lawyer Marc Elias has filed a lawsuit citing voting machine "irregularities" in the New York District 22 U.S. House of Representatives race He claims that the Democrat candidate Ted Brindisi won, but voting machines caused irregularities in the counting of votes pic.twitter.com/vNaJsGMKIu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2021

But the judge dismissed the lawsuit:

BREAKING UPDATE: The case has been rejected. Judge Scott DelConte has ruled in favor of Republican candidate Claudia Tenney. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2021

From his ruling:

Judge in #NY22: -No votes by dead people

-No fraud

-No machine discrepancies "Every single valid vote that was cast in New York's 22nd Congressional District has been accounted for, and counted." pic.twitter.com/6yilWGCYhb — Patrick Lohmann (@PatLohmann) February 5, 2021

That’s a total of 15 seats that flipped in 2020:

It only took 94 days, but Claudia Tenney has finally been declared the winner in #NY22. It’s about time. That’s the 15th House seat that Republicans flipped, and she joins 18 other women to set the record for our largest female freshman class ever. Congratulations, Claudia! — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 5, 2021

The judge did call out election officials for the way they held the election:

Judge: "Both candidates suffered the effects of systemic violations of state and federal election laws," like in Oneida County's failure to process 2,400+ DMV applications and rejection of 1,500 affidavit ballots without input from campaigns. #Ny22https://t.co/CgwtgvDMk8 pic.twitter.com/Al9G27uK2E — Patrick Lohmann (@PatLohmann) February 5, 2021

And he said it’s the state’s job to fix it:

But it's not the court's role to fix that. Only the state elections board, the DOJ, Gov. Cuomo can.#NY22 pic.twitter.com/JFrsg3IIXu — Patrick Lohmann (@PatLohmann) February 5, 2021

Welcome to D.C., Congresswoman!

New in #NY22: The state elections board will certify Tenney as soon as possible, but: The House's timeline to actually seat her is up in the air: "We do not know how quickly they will act, or even if they will act, with the pending appeals." More here:https://t.co/f3ISSKmaW2 — Patrick Lohmann (@PatLohmann) February 5, 2021

***