Trump wins again, this time in the Southern District of New York in regard to the Stormy Daniels hush-money case that sent Michael Cohen to prison:
The AP is reporting that the SDNY case against Trump is dead.
Specifically, the case where Trump was identified as “individual 1”
This is the same case that led to prison time for Michael Cohen https://t.co/zZ6tKNiT1M
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 5, 2021
The case “is dead”:
Several people involved in the case say the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan has made no move to restart the hush-money probe that once dogged Trump’s presidency and sent his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to prison.https://t.co/QvnVVYpWKS
— Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) February 5, 2021
LOL:
Big ole tears for all those folks who thought for sure Trump was going to the hoosegow https://t.co/Xnqt58z2wy
— Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) February 5, 2021
It’s too bad the AP didn’t report this BEFORE Cohen interviewed Daniels for his podcast:
@MichaelCohen212 to interview @StormyDaniels on new #podcast @MeaCulpaPodcast | @DailyMailUK Online @DailyMail $LIVX @livexlive @PodcastOne @ApplePodcasts @Spotify @stitcher #Disloyal https://t.co/bnahaSsLrE
— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) February 3, 2021