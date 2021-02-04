There was some news in the Kyle Rittenhouse case overnight as Wisconsin prosecutors are seeing an arrest warrant and an increase in his bond, saying he failed to notify the court of an address change:

According to this viral tweet, “The courts can not find #KyleRittenhouse”:

Um, you mean the address change that was previously announced to the media?

Rittenhouse’s lawyers responded, however, reminding everyone that he’s in a safe house:

And that they don’t think it’s safe to release his address:

But the narrative goes on:

Note: She’s talking about NYC here:

Is there any excuse for this tweet hours after everyone knows what really happened?

And it’s a “white privilege alert,” even:

Find a new line, ‘eh?

***

 

