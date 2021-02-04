After all that, only 61 Republicans voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as conference chair with 145 voting against the resolution and one member voting present:

Before the vote, Cheney refused to apologize for her vote to impeach former President Trump:

It was a secret ballot:

We do think it would have been different if members had to go on record:

So, is this a “big, big, miss by the Trump wing of the House GOP”?

Cheney will likely face a primary ahead of the 2022 elections:

So, we’ll have to wait to see just how this all plays out:

Rep. Matt Gaetz had earlier predicted there were enough votes to boot Cheney from leadership:

Narrator: There were not enough votes:

Gaetz later vowed to continue working against the establishment, of both parties:

