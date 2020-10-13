And here’s your photo of the day, if not the year:
Judge Barrett is using no notes. pic.twitter.com/zqZ6QGckOq
— Trish Turner (@caphilltrish) October 13, 2020
Today is going to be a bloodbath for Dems and we’re just going to sit back and enjoy the show:
Legend. https://t.co/wilMzgDR8r
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2020
The White House is watching, too:
— Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) October 13, 2020
“Objectively impressive”:
Answering questions with no notes…
– For hours on end
…From many who want to actively see you fail
…On national TV
…For the culmination of your professional life
…is objectively impressive. https://t.co/JFMS8e1SUU
— Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) October 13, 2020
But why would she need notes?
Nor does she need any. https://t.co/y8mWTjB3tn
— Drew Hudson (@DrewCHudson) October 13, 2020
Yes. Yes she is:
simply the best. https://t.co/AsTWPdkt8L
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 13, 2020
***