We know journos and liberal blue-checks like to dunk on America as we battle Covid-19, but it would be nice if the acknowledged that Spain, France and the UK are all battling a 2nd wave of the virus that’s actually worse on a per-capita basis than what we’re experiencing;

Deaths are trending up, too:

Trending

In France yesterday, they had more cases on a per-capita basis than we’ve ever had in a day:

When you break out New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the U.S. looks pretty good:

Paris has ordered new restrictions on bars and gyms:

And Italy just added the U.K. to its list of countries where a mandatory Covid-19 test is needed:

Scotland is getting worse, too:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19Europe