We know journos and liberal blue-checks like to dunk on America as we battle Covid-19, but it would be nice if the acknowledged that Spain, France and the UK are all battling a 2nd wave of the virus that’s actually worse on a per-capita basis than what we’re experiencing;

That is no longer the case. Spain, France, and the UK all have more daily cases per capita now than the US. [right] pic.twitter.com/FSvl7ftOM1

This summer, it was obvious that America's COVID response had fallen behind tragically, incomprehensibly behind western Europe. [left]

Deaths are trending up, too:

Having said, the death trend in the overall EU *is* now slowly converging with ours, even if the trend in, say, France is not: pic.twitter.com/cyzcEC61Uo — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) October 8, 2020

In France yesterday, they had more cases on a per-capita basis than we’ve ever had in a day:

Population-adjusted this would be almost 90,000 cases in the US, more than we’ve had in a single day. https://t.co/T52zDjd00j — Conor Sen (@conorsen) October 8, 2020

When you break out New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the U.S. looks pretty good:

Why can’t France do as good of a job on the virus as Georgia or Arizona? — Conor Sen (@conorsen) October 8, 2020

Paris has ordered new restrictions on bars and gyms:

▶️ Covid-19 shutdown orders: New Paris restrictions see bars and gyms closed https://t.co/plYyt5KV7r pic.twitter.com/4iSA7DJIzz — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) October 8, 2020

And Italy just added the U.K. to its list of countries where a mandatory Covid-19 test is needed:

#Italy has added the UK to its list of countries from which all arrivals must have a mandatory Covid test within 48 hours (rapid airport testing is in place), or show a negative test within 72 hours before flight. List also includes Belgium, France, Netherlands, Spain & Czech Rep — Mark Lowen (@marklowen) October 8, 2020

Scotland is getting worse, too:

"We are on the same trajectory as France and Spain” SNP MP Dr Philippa Whitford explains Scotland bringing in new Covid-19 hospitality restrictions, although figures are lower than some cities in northern England#politicslive https://t.co/CUBnN2hgup pic.twitter.com/Pc5B7Y5qsd — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 8, 2020

***