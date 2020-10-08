We know journos and liberal blue-checks like to dunk on America as we battle Covid-19, but it would be nice if the acknowledged that Spain, France and the UK are all battling a 2nd wave of the virus that’s actually worse on a per-capita basis than what we’re experiencing;
This summer, it was obvious that America's COVID response had fallen behind tragically, incomprehensibly behind western Europe. [left]
That is no longer the case. Spain, France, and the UK all have more daily cases per capita now than the US. [right] pic.twitter.com/FSvl7ftOM1
— Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) October 8, 2020