This is the plexiglass barrier the two camps were arguing about? WTF. What’s the science that says this will stop Covid-19?

Good morning from inside the site of tonight’s Pence-Harris vice presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/MIKbhO4u8w — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 7, 2020

This . . . doesn’t look very effective:

Plexiglass panels installed on the debate stage in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/AMNxBH1R8E — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) October 6, 2020

We’ll point out that anti-Trump Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding questioned the effectiveness of a barrier at the Graham-Harrison debate in SC:

2) Side note, plexiglass alone unclear if that effective. It all depends on air circulation pattern and distance. This is why we quarantine a close contact because there’s too much asymptomatic transmission going on. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 4, 2020

The way they were talking about Vice President Pence’s reported reluctance to use a barrier made it seem like it would put the candidates in a bubble:

Is Mike Pence’s problem with a plexiglass wall that Mexico isn’t paying for it? (Should someone tell him?) — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 6, 2020

We *SHOULD* be making fun of this barrier:

So Katie Miller – who had #covid this summer and is now pregnant – made fun of the Biden Harris campaign for seeking a plexiglass wall at the #VPDebate while her own husband Stephen Miller was home isolating from covid? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) October 6, 2020

This is theater, nothing more:

A plexiglass barrier between two people who are already 12 feet apart is complete bullshit and serves no purpose other than creating the optics that Pence is diseased and contagious. Pence should refuse to do the debate if this is how the Biden camp wants to play it. https://t.co/iCyrznDYSs — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 7, 2020

