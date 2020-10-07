This is the plexiglass barrier the two camps were arguing about? WTF. What’s the science that says this will stop Covid-19?

This . . . doesn’t look very effective:

Trending

We’ll point out that anti-Trump Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding questioned the effectiveness of a barrier at the Graham-Harrison debate in SC:

The way they were talking about Vice President Pence’s reported reluctance to use a barrier made it seem like it would put the candidates in a bubble:

We *SHOULD* be making fun of this barrier:

This is theater, nothing more:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: debateHarrisPence