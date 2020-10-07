Former California Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned after allegations of a sexual relationship with a staffer became public, is happy to announce that she’s working with Elisabeth Moss as a producer on a new project based on her life:

I can finally announce another exciting project! I’m so honored to be played by the iconic Elisabeth Moss, and thrilled to work with this incredible team. Guess I’m about to add movie producer to my resume…https://t.co/OZ9cy9bTSf — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 6, 2020

So, will there be throuple scenes? Just curious. . .

But shortly after the announcement, “former staff” started posting to Hill’s official Congressional Twitter account to apparently confirm the abuse allegations:

hey Katie, did you see this? https://t.co/gE0ZsVSI4G — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 7, 2020

Well, not “resurrected”:

It seems Katie Hill's official congressional Twitter account has resurrected itself https://t.co/1Y73QQjIWN — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 7, 2020

She’s claiming the account was hacked — of course! — and that she’s reported it to Twitter:

Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked. Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @twitter. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 7, 2020

The long thread is still up, but here are screenshots for when they inevitably get deleted.

Some highlights:

* Katie Hill’s story – our story – is also one of workplace abuse and harassment

* Kaite Hill can be both a victim and a predator. And, Staff, can experience severe consequences for speaking out against their powerful boss

* Katie Hill was never investigated by the House Ethics committee.

* It is never okay, even if your boss is a woman and a survivor.

* Enough is enough.

Thread ==>

Will this be in the movie?

***