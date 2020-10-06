A video from inside a crematorium in the English town of Milton Keynes is going viral after one of the employees is seen scolding Craig Bicknell for daring to comfort his mother at her husband’s/his father’s funeral:

A son moves his chair next to his mother to comfort her at the funeral of her late husband, a member of staff says they’ve “been told” and asked to separate. It really does highlight the cruel lack of humanity and decency in the way in which we’re forced to live our lives today. pic.twitter.com/D6azRpCBAf — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) October 5, 2020

“Heartbreaking”:

This is just heartbreaking. Disobey. https://t.co/sysZKBXs6S — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 5, 2020

And governments around the world wonder why signification portions of their populations just won’t put up with this any longer?

This is the stupid, cruel, pointless tyranny the lockdowners demand for us all in the months if not years to come⬇️ https://t.co/RncOiCmU0L — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 5, 2020

It didn’t have to be this way:

If you're okay with sacrificing basic human decency because you're scared of getting sick, that just makes you a coward. Enough of this. We're all mortal. None of us will live forever. Forfeiting your liberty and your humanity to avoid death is a fool's bargain. https://t.co/5Qy4pQ60V8 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 6, 2020

The staff at the crematorium later apologized for separating family members. From the BBC:

Milton Keynes Council said: ‘We are sorry to have upset this family.

“We don’t usually step in if a guest needs to be comforted by another family member and in this instance should have taken a more considered approach.

“We ask funeral directors to let us know whether any chairs should be grouped in advance, and from now on this includes guests who are in the same household or bubbles, as well as people who need extra support.” Thankfully, not everyone is as bad as this English functionary:

My youngest auntie passed away during lockdown. I went home for the funeral. During the service mam sat with my nana and refused to move away, I think she absolutely did the right thing in not allowing some petty bureaucrat to force my grandmother to break her heart in isolation. — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) October 5, 2020

But what an awful position that guy is in that he could be fired for showing some common sense and compassion:

I don’t blame the member of staff btw, he is following the rules and regulations that ensure he doesn’t lose his job and livelihood. I blame the cruel and heartless guidance that says they can comfort their mother sat side by side on public transport but not at a funeral. — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) October 5, 2020

