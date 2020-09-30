The Lincoln Project has been teasing their gullible lib followers that they’d air tapes this morning of President Trump’s debate prep:

Rick Wilson added to the speculation:

“This is going to change everything,” they said:

But then they started backing away from the hype:

And for good reason. Their ad, which is just a bunch of monkeys screeching, was a joke all along as everyone should have suspected:

The real monkeys, however? All of The Lincoln Project’s blue-check followers who bought it:

Whoops!

***

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo in the headline.

