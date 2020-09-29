Just to follow up on our story from this morning, CNN’s Nathan McDermott was one of the many New York City voters to receive a ballot with the wrong information this morning:

I just got my New York mail-in ballot today and the security envelope I’m supposed to put it in and sign has some other guy’s name and address on it. Gothamist is already reporting other cases, so this is looking to be a widespread problem.https://t.co/lSF3abIXTB pic.twitter.com/4uWmNOwwRW — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) September 29, 2020

You mean there are issues with voting by mail that could disenfranchise millions? Do tell:

Also, according to Gothamist, signing the envelope with another persons name/address on it invalidates the ballot, so who knows how many people’s votes could be potentially thrown out. — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) September 29, 2020

Yes, it’s a big deal:

Just saw this update from the BOE, which is nice, but I’m a political journalist, so I pay a bit more attention to this than the average voter needs to, but the wrong address isn’t readily noticeable, so I imagine most voters won’t even register it.https://t.co/rzyoBlRTos — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) September 29, 2020

As for Mayor Bill de Blasio, he’s useless as usual:

"It’s appalling. I don’t know how many times we’re going to see the same time happen at the Board of Elections and be surprised"- de Blasio on latest BOE troubles — Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) September 29, 2020

Well, this seems terrible (but not so shocking):

A fun fact I learned about the BOE this week is that it's an entity created by and subject to state law but all its members are appointed by city officials, which is a new frontier in New York agency structures designed to prevent accountability. https://t.co/frUPCzaeDP — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 29, 2020

Oh, and the hotline is f*cked up, too:

City Board of Elections officials are encouraging voters to call a hotline to receive a new ballot. But phone lines already appear to be jammed: Two voters who called on Monday reported being 65th, and “80-something” in line.https://t.co/jYrVZWHJM8 — Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) September 29, 2020

