A crowd is gathering at the Supreme Court to honor the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Via Townhall’s Julio Rosas:
A large crowd has gathered outside the Supreme Court to mourn the loss of RGB. pic.twitter.com/3UT1IpNAf3
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 19, 2020
And they’re singing songs. Here’s “Amazing Grace”:
Amazing Grace being sung by the crowd outside of SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/J9uANeGGez
— Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) September 19, 2020
And John Lennon’s “Imagine”:
Those on the steps of the Supreme Court began singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.” pic.twitter.com/81cNODLA7R
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 19, 2020
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman are there, too:
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman showed up to the Supreme Court and got mobbed after saying Roe v. Wade is “dead” and the Supreme Court will soon get a new justice. pic.twitter.com/KkeQZj5L4T
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 19, 2020
John Burkman and Jacob Wohl are outside the court right now.
Wohl said “it’s a good day in American history” thru a megaphone before being mobbed to chants of “RBG!” pic.twitter.com/TIAs384XNl
— Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) September 19, 2020
And peace was restored. For now:
They left and things are calm again.
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 19, 2020
***