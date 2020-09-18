A crowd is gathering at the Supreme Court to honor the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Via Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

A large crowd has gathered outside the Supreme Court to mourn the loss of RGB. pic.twitter.com/3UT1IpNAf3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 19, 2020

And they’re singing songs. Here’s “Amazing Grace”:

Amazing Grace being sung by the crowd outside of SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/J9uANeGGez — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) September 19, 2020

And John Lennon’s “Imagine”:

Those on the steps of the Supreme Court began singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.” pic.twitter.com/81cNODLA7R — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 19, 2020

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman are there, too:

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman showed up to the Supreme Court and got mobbed after saying Roe v. Wade is “dead” and the Supreme Court will soon get a new justice. pic.twitter.com/KkeQZj5L4T — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 19, 2020

John Burkman and Jacob Wohl are outside the court right now. Wohl said “it’s a good day in American history” thru a megaphone before being mobbed to chants of “RBG!” pic.twitter.com/TIAs384XNl — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) September 19, 2020

And peace was restored. For now:

They left and things are calm again. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 19, 2020

***