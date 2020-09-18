President Trump is under fire — AGAIN — for saying there are potential problems with mail-in voting come November:

"I think it's going to be a terrible time for this country … this is going to be the scam of all time" — Trump went on a completely unhinged, fact-free rant about mail voting, then abruptly ended the press conference pic.twitter.com/pViTaCK61x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2020

CNN’s Daniel Dale later said we should disregard everything the president says about voting by mail:

People should disregard everything Trump says about voting by mail @ddale8 tells @BrookeBCNN "It's just garbage." — Cristina Alesci (@CristinaAlesci) September 18, 2020

And we’re being told that it’s not a big deal because it’s just 4 news states that are sending unsolicited ballots to all voters this year for the first time ever:

This whole “unsolicited” ballot talk is about 4 new states sending ballots to registered voters this year, on top of 5 states that were already doing it. It’s not a huge national issue. And it’s tightly controlled. In CO, for example, the fraud rate is under 1 in a million. — Tony Dokoupil (@tonydokoupil) September 18, 2020

Oh really? One of those states is Nevada, a swing state. Can you say Florida 2000, anyone?

Attorneys for @realDonaldTrump's reelection campaign are urging a federal judge in Las Vegas to block a state law and prevent mail-in ballots from going to all active Nevada voters less than eight weeks before the Nov. 3 elections and amid the pandemic.https://t.co/ekUe6gOlEa — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) September 10, 2020

And while we’re talking about Florida, here’s Politico’s Marc Caputo warning that there could be more than 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots rejected in the Sunshine State because of various issues:

“This could be a huge problem in November. We could exceed 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots that don’t count” —@electionsmith to @fineout and me for this story about the perils of voting by mailhttps://t.co/tZNF3OGswZ — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 18, 2020

This *IS* going to be an issue, folks:

How big is 35,515 uncounted ballots in FL? The 2018: Senate race margin was 10,033

Gov race: 32,463

Ag commissioner: 6,753 Of course, then there's the 2000 presidential race: 537 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 18, 2020

Michigan — another swing state — just allowed mail-in ballots up to 14 days after the election:

Breaking news: A Michigan judge said the state must accept ballots that arrive within 14 days of the election as long as they are postmarked by November 2. This will likely mean thousands more ballots will count in a state decided by 10,000 votes in 2016. https://t.co/3uUqfIsrRt — Sam Levine (@srl) September 18, 2020

We’ll be *begging* for Florida 2000 at this rate:

If the election is close, it's going to make Florida 2000 look like a utopia. https://t.co/kGqXUuSX8Y — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 18, 2020

How about the swing-state of North Carolina? Libs are already warning of ballots cast by African Americans getting rejected four times more than ballots from white voters. In a close election, this could be the margin of victory:

The problem with mail-in voting isn't fraud. It's ballots being rejected So far, in NC, African Americans ballots are 4 times more likely to be rejected than white ballots. Common reason is not following the instructions PLEASE DOUBLE-CHECK EVERYTHING https://t.co/8mDGw3184Z — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) September 17, 2020

Wake the f*** up, journos. Just because you don’t like President Trump or the way he says something, doesn’t mean there’s not a very big potential issue here.

***