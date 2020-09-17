Former President Barack Obama took to twitter and announced he’s finished his memoir, which is something we’re sure you’ve just been waiting for:

There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody. pic.twitter.com/T1QSZVDvOm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2020

But what he didn’t say is that his memoir will be split into two volumes, the first hitting shelves on November 17:

Obama splits his memoir into two volumes, with the first, titled "A Promised Land," to be published on Nov. 17. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 17, 2020

Volume 1 is 768 pages:

JUST IN: Former President Obama's memoir will be published in two volumes — with a 768-page Volume 1, "A Promised Land," out Nov. 17. https://t.co/3jq0MTmeQb — Axios (@axios) September 17, 2020

Mr. “let me be clear” can’t be clear in one volume?

768 pages and that’s just part 1? https://t.co/uC1YipjPpn — Jay Yarow (@jyarow) September 17, 2020

How much will he reveal? LOL. Buy Volume 2, suckers, and find out:

Obama: easily the best writer among leaders since Churchill. How much will he reveal? … Due a fortnight after the election. https://t.co/pYjBQjcFWm — Harry Lambert (@harrytlambert) September 17, 2020

***