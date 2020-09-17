You know, this BS just isn’t funny. Remote learning is failing and not enough people are angry about it:

Olaf is helping kids with remote learning! @JoshGad pic.twitter.com/owJzFYn3RA — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) September 9, 2020

Or is this OK?

DOE to investigate 'hacking' of Brooklyn remote learning class with porn https://t.co/cS3vC164CU pic.twitter.com/HZ2NO5TfQ1 — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2020

Get ready for more stories like this:

Second-graders witness student engaging in sexual act during remote learning https://t.co/6S6NzrF3qC — Boston 25 News (@boston25) September 17, 2020

In NYC, the largest district in the country, we told you yesterday how Mayor de Blasio just changed things up at the last minute:

Waking up to get two of my three kids to their SCREENS instead of to their SCHOOLS — I couldn’t agree more! I thought we decided screen time was bad! Remote learning is **horrible** for our children. pic.twitter.com/3lQKCtPlsv — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) September 17, 2020

And his changes are even worse for NYC’s most in need:

"We're kind of overlooked." After a largely failed experiment in remote learning, NYC's 114,000 homeless children are still struggling to get what they need from online and in-person school, with the first day of classes just a week out.https://t.co/lJB29Cgcdk — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) September 14, 2020

Kids can’t even log into to the platforms and are spending classroom time dealing with tech issues:

Lafayette Parish School System employees are fielding calls from students about how to log in to virtual learning, change their passwords and other technical issue that come up as they cope with remote instruction during COVID-19. https://t.co/G6JKDpLrtU — The Daily Advertiser (@theadvertiser) September 17, 2020

And many just don’t show up. Here are the stats in Baltimore:

Baltimore schools CEO @SonjaSantelises tells @WYPR881FM's Sheilah Kast that only 65% of students are logging on every day w/o interruption, one week into school year.

That means 27,000 students are not reliably present, despite the district's considerable tech & outreach efforts. — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) September 16, 2020

NONE of this is OK:

Why is nobody standing up to say that sitting on a computer all day is bad for kids? https://t.co/lPNWYZDjHO — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 17, 2020

Parents who can afford to are taking action on their own:

Massachusetts parents are finding supplemental math classes, bringing kids to work as remote learning continues during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/ENlkMReViO — masslivenews (@masslivenews) September 17, 2020

But not everyone can do this:

Parents creating pandemic pods to help with remote learning, socialization https://t.co/EYxk7SpxpT — WPXI (@WPXI) September 17, 2020

And they’re just messing with parents telling them for an extra fee coming to school can be safe:

Remote learning… in school? Some suburban public schools closed by COVID-19 have reopened for e-learning supervision — at a price to taxpaying parents. https://t.co/4NaLhP6KQr — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) September 17, 2020

Read this. A kindergarten student, home alone:

But what did they think would happen? Many parents don’t have the luxury of sitting home all day:

Study found 40% of parents changed their employment by either reducing their hours (25%) or quitting entirely (15%) because of remote learning. Gov. Cooper is forcing families to decide whether putting food on the table is more important than giving their children an education. — Lt. Gov. Dan Forest (@LtGovDanForest) September 16, 2020

Schools need to be open and open now:

Over 80% of hourly workers expect to lose some pay due to remote learning or lack of child care. (via @CNBCMakeIt) https://t.co/eNX6HaAVhf — CNBC (@CNBC) September 17, 2020

