The NYT and WSJ are reporting that the DOJ has opened a criminal investigation into whether former National Security Adviser John Bolton disclosed classified information in his recently published book:

Sept. 15 (New York Times) — The Justice Dept. is investigating whether a tell-all book by John Bolton, the former national security adviser, disclosed classified information.

According to reports, a grand jury has been convened and subpoenas issued:

NEWS: Federal prosecutors issued grand jury subpoenas to former national security adviser John Bolton’s publisher and literary agent on Monday launching a criminal investigation into whether Mr. Bolton mishandled classified information. https://t.co/QGb5yptx00 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2020

But before you start accusing the DOJ of retaliation. . .

This sure looks like retaliation against Bolton for speaking out against Trump. But Bolton put himself at risk and had to expect this was a potential outcome. https://t.co/1Z7jfAoxVh — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 15, 2020

. . .note that this was “completely inevitable”:

Completely inevitable when he published without formally completing the prepub review. https://t.co/4NI5tjoKYr — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) September 15, 2020

And “any DOJ of the last god-knows-how-many-admins would be on your doorstep”:

Can argue whether the prepub review was slow-rolled pretextually (as opposed to its boringly bureaucratic and non-pretextual slow-rolling). But you abandon prepub review and publish anyway, then any DOJ of the last god-knows-how-many-admins would be on your doorstep, APNSA or no. — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) September 15, 2020

We assume Bolton knew this was a possibility, or should have known:

Anyway, tldr is "how on earth did bolton think this would end differently to this" — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) September 15, 2020

It can get more entertaining, however:

We're going to have some truly upside-down surreal litigation over it tho. Once in a trillion-year solar event where ACLU and Bolton might be on the same side — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) September 15, 2020

