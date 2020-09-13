There’s a new meme going around, source unknown, that shows Mike Bloomberg’s head superimposed on Rodney Dangerfield’s body from the film “Caddyshack” in the famous scene where he sinks Ted Knight’s boat, who is Donald Trump in the video. Check it out:

The $100 million in the video is from Bloomberg’s reported plan to spend that huge sum of money in Florida in the next two months to defeat Donald Trump:

NEW: Bloomberg to spend $100 million to help Biden win Florida https://t.co/isrLm93tuE — Axios (@axios) September 13, 2020

What’s even funnier is that the meme was tweeted out, and then deleted, by Mike Bloomberg’s account. Did they create it and, if so, how much did they spend?

Okay, my previous tweet about Mike Bloomberg spending a bundle on the election notwithstanding, he or someone on his team tweeted and then quickly deleted an amazing video that channeled "Caddyshack." "Hey! You scratched my anchor!" pic.twitter.com/9mw8ANC8A1 — Jonathon Jackson (@jonathonj1970) September 13, 2020

Video of Bloomberg’s timeline here:

LOL Mike Bloomberg just tweeted and deleted this video of him running Trump over with a boat in Florida pic.twitter.com/rkXlExfQfj — Jo Schopper (@SchopperJo) September 13, 2020

Is this REALLY how they’re going to defeat the president in Florida? THIS is the plan?

