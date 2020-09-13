Jose Ometeotl, City Manager of Lynwood, Calif., has made his Instagram private after posting a meme with Malcolm X captioned “CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST” in response to the shooting of two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies on Saturday:

Here’s the full post where he wrote, “the fact that someone randomly opened fire on deputies is to be expected in the society we live in today”:

The two deputies are out of surgery and listed in critical condition:

***

