Jose Ometeotl, City Manager of Lynwood, Calif., has made his Instagram private after posting a meme with Malcolm X captioned “CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST” in response to the shooting of two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies on Saturday:

NEW: Jose Ometeotl, the city manager of Lynwood, posted on his Instagram that “Chickens come home to roost” following the ambush shooting of two LASD deputies in Compton. One is a 31 y/o mom of a young boy, the other is a 24 year old male deputy, both very new. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/CpMmmEZp5z — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

Coward:

This post was public from his public profile, but he has now made his account private after I tweeted his comments. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

Here’s the full post where he wrote, “the fact that someone randomly opened fire on deputies is to be expected in the society we live in today”:

Here is the full post from before he made his account private. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/ETAmv3ekcg — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

The two deputies are out of surgery and listed in critical condition:

CNN: The two LA County Sheriff’s Deputies who were shot and injured Saturday night are out of surgery, according to a LACSD spokesperson. The officers — a 31-year-old mother and a 24-year-old man — were taken to a local hospital where they were listed in critical condition. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 13, 2020

