As we told you earlier, President Trump is holding an indoor rally tonight in Henderson, Nevada:

Trump’s packed rally tonight. No social distancing and few masks pic.twitter.com/Pn9ihBRjHl — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) September 14, 2020

And Bette Midler thinks these Americans exercising their First Amendment rights reminds her “of the crowds that used to come for a lynching” and that they’re “descendants of the same people, no doubt”:

They remind me of the crowds that used to come for a lynching. Descendants of the same people, no doubt. https://t.co/4AdIM6NcWl — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 14, 2020

If you think Bette is out of line, have a look at what her followers are saying:

Omg I hope they become statistics — Marcy abner (@AbnerMarcy) September 14, 2020

I hope every single person plus dictator tramp get the virus…they are all that stupid to follow that asshole… https://t.co/xVjhm1o4t3 — Ruth Putnam23 (@Putnam4Ruth) September 14, 2020

Where's Zyklon B when you really, really need it? https://t.co/ZgBzMr7zSj — Ed U. Caution (@Stands_2_Reason) September 14, 2020

A man called President who would kill everyone in the crowd he draws to make sure he's reelected. Trump would piss on everyones grave never show a human emotion that everyone died horrible deaths if it got him one more vote. https://t.co/xoRkI1XpQ3 — Robert Scofield (@sharkbites15) September 14, 2020

Another super spreader! Trump is killing his own base, and they are allowing it, like lemmings commiting mass suicide. #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica https://t.co/DanDLpEyWv — New York City (@NewYorksmooth) September 14, 2020

All they have to do is not be insane, and they can’t do it.

