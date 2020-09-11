Blue-check libs are in a tizzy over this NY Daily News “EXCLUSIVE” that accuses the Trump administration of “secretly” siphoning off funds from the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program. But. . .

. . .in the 5th paragraph the paper admits this started happening in 2016, which means Barack Obama was president:

Prezant said [the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program] was docked about half a million dollars each year in 2016 and 2017. Then it crept up to about $630,000 in 2018 and 2019. This year, Treasury has nearly tripled its extractions, diverting $1.447 million through late August, according to Prezant.

Does anyone want to remind Sen. Blumenthal who was president for this “new disgusting low”?

Team Hillary 2016 weighed in as well:

Here’s the, admittedly, “complicated” accounting explanation for what the Trump administration inherited:

So, Rachel, they’re not “just stealing it” which she would’ve known from reading the article:

Journos, how does “literally” work again?

Maybe ask Jack Lew this question as he was Secretary of the Treasury when it began?

