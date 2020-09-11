Blue-check libs are in a tizzy over this NY Daily News “EXCLUSIVE” that accuses the Trump administration of “secretly” siphoning off funds from the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program. But. . .

EXCLUSIVE | The Trump administration has secretly siphoned nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11 related illnesses. https://t.co/FwDPsNL9WK — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 10, 2020

. . .in the 5th paragraph the paper admits this started happening in 2016, which means Barack Obama was president:

Prezant said [the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program] was docked about half a million dollars each year in 2016 and 2017. Then it crept up to about $630,000 in 2018 and 2019. This year, Treasury has nearly tripled its extractions, diverting $1.447 million through late August, according to Prezant.

Does anyone want to remind Sen. Blumenthal who was president for this “new disgusting low”?

Trump administration secretly withholding money from 9/11 heroes truly is a new disgusting low— & that is saying a lot these days. https://t.co/Myxm3QRtqt — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 11, 2020

Team Hillary 2016 weighed in as well:

You guys literally stole $4 million from the health fund to take care of sick firefighters who rushed into the burning towers. Republican Congressman Peter King is confronting VP Pence about it TODAY at the site. Your hypocrisy is disgusting.https://t.co/mY8HYMkOJx https://t.co/HC7b5kMGpx — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) September 11, 2020

Here’s the, admittedly, “complicated” accounting explanation for what the Trump administration inherited:

Here is Treasury's (complicated) explanation for why FDNY health care reimbursements have not been getting paid. https://t.co/Rp9SxWkeP4 pic.twitter.com/wwOaVYW9GM — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) September 11, 2020

So, Rachel, they’re not “just stealing it” which she would’ve known from reading the article:

The topline here is outrageous enough, but the details of this story are just bizarre. The Trump Admin has been secretly just keeping the money without telling anyone? A little more every year? Just stealing it? https://t.co/dZlO0TFDFV — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 11, 2020

Journos, how does “literally” work again?

the Trump admin literally stole millions from sick 9/11 first responders https://t.co/3X8VISvlEG — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) September 11, 2020

Maybe ask Jack Lew this question as he was Secretary of the Treasury when it began?

Mnuchin secretly diverted millions of dollars earmarked to aid FDNY firefighters who were sickened during the response to the 9/11 attacks, and he won’t answer questions about it from the press or Republican members of Congress about it. https://t.co/Ln0T54s7A5 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 11, 2020

