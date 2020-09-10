Tucker Carlson tore into Sen. Lindsey Graham last night, blaming him for President Trump’s interviews with Bob Woodward for his new book, “Fury”:

Tucker Carlson tonight cast blame for the Woodward book mess on Sen. Graham, who he said convinced Trump to do the book and sat in on the first interview with Trump and Woodward — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) September 10, 2020

Watch:

Tucker Carlson says that he has a source who told him that it was Sen. Lindsey Graham who brokered the interview between President Trump and Bob Woodward pic.twitter.com/FchaQvnAoY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 10, 2020

Sen. Graham then . . . confirmed it was him?

Lindsey Graham tells us he did tell Trump to do the Woodward interview. Trump was ‘ecstatic’ about it at first. Then, at some point, realized it was not going to end wellhttps://t.co/PH5FYKQ7Lq With @swin24 @maxwelltani — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 10, 2020

Did Sen. Graham ever check in to see how those interviews *he brokered* were going?

The argument here in defense of President Trump is that he was duped by Lindsey Graham into doing the first interview and then proceeded to sit down with Woodward **17** more times. That would be quite the hypnotic hold that Graham has on Trump. https://t.co/FdnZATFgR5 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 10, 2020

Way to keep your eye on the ball, senator:

Instead of Lindsey Graham “getting to the bottom” of Spygate, he apparently spent his time convincing President Trump to talk with Bob Woodward. No, I’m not kidding. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) September 10, 2020

And The Lincoln Project is enjoying all of it:

Other sources inside the White House are trying to blame Jared Kushner for the mess:

WH officials warned Trump that talking to Bob Woodward was a bad idea, we are told. But Trump went forward with the hours of interviews anyway. A source, who has direct knowledge of discussions, said Trump and Kushner thought Woodward interviews were a good idea. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 9, 2020

These aides want to make it clear to their buddies at CNN that it wasn’t *their* fault:

Aides to the president "had concerns and voiced them repeatedly," the source said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 9, 2020

Team Kushner is pushing back, however:

A separate source familiar with the situation pushed back on any notion that Kushner signed off on the interviews. The source said Kushner viewed Woodward with caution. Kushner ultimately spoke to Woodward to “infuse some honesty into the book,” the source said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 9, 2020

