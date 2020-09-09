Members of the FDNY were caught on video helping arrest a suspect who had just assaulted a 60-year-old woman in Brooklyn. Check it out:

The suspect, Daniel Biggs, has 18 prior arrests:

An assailant is being held accountable for allegedly punching a 60-year-old woman on the street.

The NYPD identified the suspect as 53-year-old Daniel Biggs. Police said he has 18 prior arrests, from robbery to assault.#Brink4Assembly#CareerCriminalshttps://t.co/Rw7FULpept — Burton Brink for State Assembly🇺🇸 (@LASDBrink) September 8, 2020

His latest was on August 2 for slashing a man in the face:

"Police later identified the suspect as 53-year-old Daniel Biggs, who has 18 prior arrests from robbery to assault.

Biggs’ last arrest was on Aug. 2 after he allegedly slashed a 26-year-old man in the face." #WTFNYChttps://t.co/PH6kBodxBm — Jack Maxey (@JackMaxey1) September 8, 2020

Now, for the rest of the story via Greg Gutfeld:

Whats the use of heroes, when the villains they capture are released back into the population to hurt more people?

read this to the end.https://t.co/1VKWntLStz — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 9, 2020

Yep. Biggs is a free man thanks to NYC libs:

Biggs, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault, menacing, harassment and attempted assault. He was arraigned the following day and ordered held on $20,000, but was released without bail after a return court appearance four days later, court records show.

WTF were they thinking?

