Members of the FDNY were caught on video helping arrest a suspect who had just assaulted a 60-year-old woman in Brooklyn. Check it out:
Repost from @ nyc401 on TikTok – FDNY members from E214 and TL111 “The Nut House” in Brooklyn witnessed an unprovoked assault of an elderly man in front of the firehouse and jumped into action, chasing and catching the perpetrator and holding him until police arrived – NICE WORK BROTHERS! #fdny #fdrv #fdnyresponsevideos
The suspect, Daniel Biggs, has 18 prior arrests:
An assailant is being held accountable for allegedly punching a 60-year-old woman on the street.
The NYPD identified the suspect as 53-year-old Daniel Biggs. Police said he has 18 prior arrests, from robbery to assault.#Brink4Assembly#CareerCriminalshttps://t.co/Rw7FULpept
His latest was on August 2 for slashing a man in the face:
"Police later identified the suspect as 53-year-old Daniel Biggs, who has 18 prior arrests from robbery to assault.
Biggs’ last arrest was on Aug. 2 after he allegedly slashed a 26-year-old man in the face." #WTFNYChttps://t.co/PH6kBodxBm
Now, for the rest of the story via Greg Gutfeld:
Whats the use of heroes, when the villains they capture are released back into the population to hurt more people?
read this to the end.https://t.co/1VKWntLStz
Yep. Biggs is a free man thanks to NYC libs:
Biggs, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault, menacing, harassment and attempted assault. He was arraigned the following day and ordered held on $20,000, but was released without bail after a return court appearance four days later, court records show.
WTF were they thinking?
