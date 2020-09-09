Well, that was quick.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is out defending President Trump after excerpts of Bob Woodward’s new book were released:

In regard to the clip on downplaying the virus to avoid a panic, Dr. Fauci said that the president “didn’t really say anything different than he discussed when we were with him”:

Trending

He added, “Often he would want to, you know, make sure that the country doesn’t get down and out about things, but I don’t recall anything that was any gross distortion in things that I spoke to him about”:

And Dr. Fauci doesn’t recall any of the negative things Woodward is quoting he said about the president:

This story is just about dead and buried. Wow:

Watch here:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bob WoodwardCOVID-19Dr. FauciTrump