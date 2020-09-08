Time magazine’s Charlotte Alter is in Wisconsin and is having a tough time finding ANY voters who don’t seem to care about The Atlantic’s Losers/Suckers story.

As you’d expect, Trump supporters have already priced it into their decision:

Update: seven dozen interviews so far in SE Wisconsin and suburban Milwaukee. Zero people have mentioned the "losers" or "suckers" comment unprompted. When I bring it up, every Trump voter says they don't believe it or it was taken out of context. https://t.co/9E5ibGqSEm — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) September 7, 2020

Even Trump supporters who are the sons of veterans are saying this:

This includes several Trump voters who are the sons of veterans. They said they were completely unbothered by the "Losers/Suckers" comments, because they either didn't believe he said them or didn't care if he did — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) September 7, 2020

And it’s the same for Biden supporters and undecideds.

“Not one voter on either side mentioned this unprompted, and when prompted, they dismissed it”:

To clarify: Even for Biden voters, the "Losers/Suckers" comment had zero impact on their choice. The undecided voters I spoke to also did not mention this. Not one voter on either side mentioned this unprompted, and when prompted, they dismissed it. — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) September 7, 2020

Everyone has picked a side already?

(For Biden voters dismissing it, it wasn't that they thought it wasn't true– it was that they had decided long ago to vote for Biden and this seemed like more of what they already thought of Trump.) — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) September 7, 2020

The media is “totally broken”? You. Don’t. Say:

I'm not dismissing the importance of the Losers/Suckers comment. It is very important, and I believe The Atlantic's reporting. I just think that the way we think about how news reports influence voter decision making is totally broken — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) September 7, 2020

