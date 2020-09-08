It’s not just Joe Biden who is hiding from journo questions. It’s happening with Kamala Harris, too:

Their strategy to avoid the press is working because journos are letting it happen:

As we told you earlier, the Biden campaign called a lid at 9:30 in the morning and journos didn’t seem to mind:

But even when they do take questions, they’re not real questions anyway:

Clown show at work:

“They are Pleading the Fifth while running for the highest office in the world”:

