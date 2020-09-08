Another day of no campaigning for Joe Biden:

A lid from Biden land today, via ⁦@jazmineulloa⁩ In Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/tWB234eRnB — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 8, 2020

They do know there’s an election coming up, right?

Team Biden making a regular practice of informing the press they won't be seeing Joe for the entire day. Quite a thing to see from the Democrat nominee with 56 days until the election. https://t.co/5UJ0d5FVJb — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 8, 2020

It really is strange:

It’s the Tuesday after Labor Day… and Joe Biden is doing no public events? https://t.co/xEZPyXVZkw — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 8, 2020

But journos don’t seem to care:

Biden campaign: We're not going to say anything to the press today 🙂 Journalists: ok sounds great 🙂 https://t.co/a8Z9x3dKjp — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 8, 2020

President Trump will be in Florida and North Carolina later today:

56 days until Election Day and the Biden campaign is calling a lid on their candidate before 9:30 in the morning. President Trump is holding an event in Florida this afternoon and an event in North Carolina this evening. https://t.co/2eUsZWTxiZ — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 8, 2020

***