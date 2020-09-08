Another day of no campaigning for Joe Biden:
A lid from Biden land today, via @jazmineulloa In Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/tWB234eRnB
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 8, 2020
They do know there’s an election coming up, right?
Team Biden making a regular practice of informing the press they won't be seeing Joe for the entire day.
Quite a thing to see from the Democrat nominee with 56 days until the election. https://t.co/5UJ0d5FVJb
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 8, 2020
It really is strange:
It’s the Tuesday after Labor Day… and Joe Biden is doing no public events? https://t.co/xEZPyXVZkw
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 8, 2020
But journos don’t seem to care:
Biden campaign: We're not going to say anything to the press today 🙂
Journalists: ok sounds great 🙂 https://t.co/a8Z9x3dKjp
— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 8, 2020
President Trump will be in Florida and North Carolina later today:
56 days until Election Day and the Biden campaign is calling a lid on their candidate before 9:30 in the morning.
President Trump is holding an event in Florida this afternoon and an event in North Carolina this evening. https://t.co/2eUsZWTxiZ
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 8, 2020
***