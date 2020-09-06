The Washington Post is out with an article today accusing Postmaster Louis DeJoy of engaging in a straw-man fundraising scheme where his company reimbursed employees for donations to Republican candidates, which would be a violation of campaign finance law if true:

From the article:

And this isn’t based on anonymous sources:

A spox responded to the accusations with, DeJoy “believes that he has always followed campaign fundraising laws and regulations”:

One of the donors was Heather Clarke, his executive assistant:

According to the post, she “contributed $47,000 from 2002 to 2014”:

This could get real ugly for DeJoy in a hurry:

DeJoy called these allegations “outrageous” at a hearing last month:

So, is it time for a new Postmaster General less than 3 months before the election which will hinge on mail-in votes?

Dems are all over the story:

And the AG of North Carolina, where New Breed is based, is already hinting at an investigation:

