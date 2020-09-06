HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

A Black Studies Professor at George Washington University (@GWtweets) admits to pretending to be black. Like a Rachel Dolezal, Jessica Krug said she was black to advance her professional & academic career. https://t.co/BIrI4fuaNZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

Rachel Dolezal, the sequel?

A White professor Jessica Krug says she has been pretending to be Black for her entire professional career! It’s Rachel Dolezal all over again. https://t.co/420sYVRlts #JessicaKrug #RachelDolezal — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) September 4, 2020

Even better, her old bio lists her as “an unrepentant and unreformed child of the hood”:

jessica krug's old author bio is, uh, something else pic.twitter.com/YMKW8eHiI0 — graham starr (@GrahamStarr) September 3, 2020

She admitted the fabrication in a lengthy post on Medium:

WOW. So a white Jewish woman from Kansas City has been lying her whole adult life by pretending to be black. The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies by Jessica A. Krug https://t.co/rw8yVqlPfP — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 3, 2020

The opener:

For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies. Not just any lies. ***

To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness. I have not only claimed these identities as my own when I had absolutely no right to do so — when doing so is the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures — but I have formed intimate relationships with loving, compassionate people who have trusted and cared for me when I have deserved neither trust nor caring. People have fought together with me and have fought for me, and my continued appropriation of a Black Caribbean identity is not only, in the starkest terms, wrong — unethical, immoral, anti-Black, colonial — but it means that every step I’ve taken has gaslighted those whom I love.

As for her job, George Washington is asking her to resign. Apparently they just can’t fire her over it because she’s tenured:

GW History Department faculty statement on Jessica Krug pic.twitter.com/tpUpyHwlO9 — GW History Department (@GWHistoryDept) September 4, 2020

New York Post FOR THE WIN:

Today's cover: Professor Jessica Krug, who lied about being black, ripped ‘white New Yorkers’ in profanity-laced tirade https://t.co/tM9ioY2utv pic.twitter.com/yxxj2gCQlT — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2020

***