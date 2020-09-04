Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin, through two anonymous sources (naturally), is confirming parts of The Atlantic story on President Trump:

Two former sr Trump admin officials confirm .@JeffreyGoldberg reporting that President Trump disparaged veterans and did not want to drive to honor American war dead at Aisne-Marne Cemetery outside Paris. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Fox News is good now, everyone:

Essential thread…from @JenGriffinFNC. That's Fox News, folks. Confirmation that Trump is the most unfit Commander-in-Chief in our history. It will be a test of media at today's press conference if they press him on this or if they simply let him shrug it off with his lies. https://t.co/7EUhy23Ep5 — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 4, 2020

But the same argument applies to Fox News as it does to every other outfit. Enough of the anonymous sources. And we don’t even know if these are different sources than were already cited:

Why did you grant the former admin official anonymity to go on an extensive rant completely unrelated to national security? — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) September 4, 2020

Anyway, here’s the rest of the thread that is like catnip to lib blue-checks right now:

According to one former senior Trump administration official: "When the President spoke about the Vietnam War, he said, 'It was a stupid war. Anyone who went was a sucker'." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

This former official heard the President say about American veterans: "What's in it for them? They don't make any money." Source: "It was a character flaw of the President. He could not understand why someone would die for their country, not worth it." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

I read the source a few quotes from The Atlantic article. This former Trump admin official said, "The President would say things like that. He doesn't know why people join the military. He would muse, 'Why do they do it'?" — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Re: trip to mark 100th anniversary of WW I

Source: "The President was not in a good mood. Macron had said something that made him mad about American reliability and the need perhaps for a European army. He questioned why he had to go to two cemeteries. 'Why do I have to do two'?" — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

President Trump's staff explained he could cancel (his visit to the cemetery), but he was warned, 'They (the press) are going to kill you for this'." The President was mad as a hornet when they did. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

When asked IF the President could have driven to the Aisne-Marne Cemetery, this former official said confidently:

"The President drives a lot. The other world leaders drove to the cemeteries. He just didn't want to go." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Regarding Trump's July 4th military parade, during a planning session at the White House after seeing the Bastille Day parade in 2017, the President said regarding the inclusion of "wounded guys" "that's not a good look" "Americans don't like that," source confirms. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Regarding McCain, "The President just hated John McCain. He always asked, 'Why do you see him as a hero?" Two sources confirmed the President did not want flags lowered but others in the White House ordered them at half mast. There was a stand off and then the President relented. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

***