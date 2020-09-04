Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin, through two anonymous sources (naturally), is confirming parts of The Atlantic story on President Trump:

Fox News is good now, everyone:

But the same argument applies to Fox News as it does to every other outfit. Enough of the anonymous sources. And we don’t even know if these are different sources than were already cited:

Trending

Anyway, here’s the rest of the thread that is like catnip to lib blue-checks right now:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpThe Atlantic