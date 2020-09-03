Kirstie Alley noted on Twitter last night that in her 40 years in Hollywood, she’s “never seen the kind of hatred” that’s she’s seeing now and her advice to Trump supporters is to “stay silent”:

I’ve been a Hollywood actress for 40 years and never seen the kind of hatred I’m seeing. I understand people hate political opponents but hatred towards PEOPLE who DON’T hate that opponent is historical. They’re busy CANCELING livelihoods. Stay silent Trumpers, is my advice 😘🙏🏼 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 2, 2020

But Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy doesn’t think “stay silent” is the right message AT ALL.

His advice?

“Do not be silent. Laugh in their faces and be proud of who you are and what you believe. Bullies never stop. They have to BE stopped”:

Do not be silent. Laugh in their faces and be proud of who you are and what you believe. Bullies never stop. They have to BE stopped. — Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 2, 2020

Hey, we like Kirstie and all, but we’re going to have to side with Nick on this one. “They have to BE stopped”:

I agree, Nick! We true appreciate how hard it is for those in the spotlight to speak out and we appreciate you! We can't let them bully us into silence. 🇺🇲 — K-Rae L♥️VES America 🇺🇸 (@MrsBossKRae) September 3, 2020

Do. Not. Cave:

You’re absolutely correct. You must not cave to the bullies. — Pam (@Pam47508995) September 3, 2020

It might not be easy, however:

It's tough out here. But America is worth it. — Jean (@luchene75) September 2, 2020

When your source of income is on the line, it’s a hard choice:

I think Kirstie is scared and worried for other people and their ability to earn a living. A noble sentiment. https://t.co/9zoCaLdFyl — DJSmith (@davidjacksmith) September 2, 2020

Which is why when people in Hollywood do stand up, they need our support:

Stand up to the mob! — MN-Jim 🥊 (@SelbJim) September 3, 2020

