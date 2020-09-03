The Miami-Dade public school system announced an arrest for a cyber attack that’s been disrupting remote learning for the entire district since classes began on Monday:

The criminal mastermind? A 16-year-old HS student in Miami:

Statement from Miami-Dade schools:



“Early this morning, Miami-Dade Schools Police (M-DSPD) made an arrest related to the cyber-attacks that have maliciously disrupted teaching and learning since school began on Monday.” (via @NBCNews) pic.twitter.com/6GMaAF7Oi8 — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) September 3, 2020

Apparently, he’s admitted it already:

The student admitted to orchestrating eight Distributed Denial-of-Service cyber attacks, designed to overwhelm District networks, including web-based systems needed for My School Online. The student used an online application to carry out these attacks and has been charged with Computer Use in an Attempt to Defraud – a 3rd degree felony, and Interference with an Educational Institution – a 2nd degree misdemeanor.

The district had been experiencing widespread outages since classes began on Monday, much to the frustration of parents, students and the district:

The district was widely mocked for the “Banana Dog” error pages students and teachers received when they couldn’t log in:

Here’s what parents and students experienced:

I really could not love this more! 😍We all need some humor through the disruptive chaos. Our household experience with #BananaDog this morning. 👇#distancelearning #daytwo What the superintendent had to say today via @HatzelVelaWPLG @WPLGLocal10: https://t.co/V7svcECHxm https://t.co/i6jDF8Mk3f pic.twitter.com/JhTVHuFeEl — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) September 1, 2020

Imagine with everything else going on, the district thought this would be ok?

I’m gonna lose my shit if the first thing I see tomorrow morning is #BananaDog — Kiara 🌿🍓🌞 (@dinosaurnugg3t) September 2, 2020

Exit question: Was this kid pretty good at all this or was the Miami-Dade system really, really bad?

A tale of hacking, distance learning and the 4th largest school district in the U.S.👇 via @Colleen_Wright https://t.co/Vw5dXbqVUt — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 3, 2020

***