CNN’s Joe Lockhart confirms he’s a garbage person, yet again, this time taking aim at women who color their hair:

Although he directed it just at Fox News “bleached blondes,” it’s really an attack on all women:

Trending

An impressive hire, CNN. Take a bow:

Maybe his issue with women is because of his former employer?

And don’t even get us started on the hypocrisy of it all. Remember when he called Bethany Mandel a grandma killer?

What an a**:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNJoe LockhartNancy Pelosi