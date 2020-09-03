New York Governor Andrew Cuomo floated the idea of opening NYC for indoor dining if the NYPD would put together a taskforce of 4000 officers to enforce social distancing:

“What could go wrong?”

This isn’t going over well:

MORE COPS!

It will be funny when the NYPD budget goes up because of this:

Will the police officers have to wear masks?

And way to focus on the real threat here:

The New York Civil Liberties Union is against the plan:

***

