A huge win for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last night after her preferred candidate, Sen. Edward Markey, cruised to victory over Nancy Pelosi-endorsed Joe Kennedy III in the Massachusettes U.S. Senate primary:

Dem MA Sen Markey defeats challenger Dem MA Rep Kennedy in Senate primary. Pelosi endorsed Kennedy. Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Markey.

This is a really big loss for Pelosi:

The biggest loser tonight is not Joe Kennedy. It’s Pelosi.#EdMarkey #DownBallotProgressives — Jen Perelman (@JENFL23) September 2, 2020

It was inevitable?

Pelosi should have known that a ride along with a Kennedy may end in disaster. — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 2, 2020

Howard Fineman says, “In fact, Pelosi pretty clearly hurt Kennedy, especially among younger voters, by tying him — not Markey — to the Democratic establishment in Washington”:

And @AOC (big Markey backer) clobbered @SpeakerPelosi (who endorsed Kennedy late) in the proxy war within the MA senate race. In fact, Pelosi pretty clearly hurt Kennedy, especially among younger voters, by tying him — not Markey — to the Democratic establishment in Washington. — howardfineman (@howardfineman) September 2, 2020

Take the victory lap!

Congratulations @EdMarkey – yours is a victory for the progressive movement, for 21st century policy, and for the Green New Deal 🌎 THANK YOU to every single voter, supporter, organizer, grassroots donor, & everyday person who helped make this happen. This win belongs to you 💚 https://t.co/pzzr8IAuH2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2020

Even worse, Pelosi ended the Kennedy streak in Massachusettes primaries:

Sen. Ed Markey’s defeat of Rep. Joe Kennedy III ends the Kennedy family’s perfect record of Massachusetts Democratic primary victories. @SteveKornacki explains how the activation of two different Democratic coalitions helped Sen. Markey keep his seat. https://t.co/9U8UZnZ0h3 pic.twitter.com/rW3ccRGloc — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) September 2, 2020

First, she embarrasses the entire party with her blowout in the closed salon, and now this:

First Kennedy in history to lose in Massachusetts and Pelosi endorsed him, draw your own conclusions I suppose — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) September 2, 2020

Admit it, Dems. She’s a “hot mess”:

between pelosi’s endorsement of kennedy doing exactly bupkis, and her getting caught flouting COVID lockdown rules that she demands of everyone else, they’re going to have to admit at some point that the speaker is just a hot mess of a leader, right? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 2, 2020

He’s not wrong:

See, even a Kennedy isn’t safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party. Taxes up big, no 2A. Biden has completely lost control. Pelosi strongly backed the loser! https://t.co/DKYVBpbpP7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

See you in November:

When Nancy said she wanted a Blow Out she meant an illegal hairdo not the thrashing of her candidate Joe Kennedy in the Senate primary. The only day worse than yesterday for Pelosi will be election day. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) September 2, 2020

***