Update 8:37 p.m.

Ventura Blvd. is back open:

Update 8:13 p.m.

No confirmation of a shot being fired and the LAPD is still searching for the suspect:

Original post

Breaking news out of Woodland Hills, CA where we’re seeing reports of an LAPD SWAT team responding to an alleged shooting at a pro-Trump caravan making its way through the city:

Three suspects are reportedly barricaded inside a building as of the writing of this post:

From LA Daily News reporter Josh Cain:

Scenes from earlier in the day:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

This post has been updated.

 

 

