Update 8:37 p.m.

Ventura Blvd. is back open:

WOODLAND HILLS UPDATE: Police say a woman's tire was blown out, possibly by a bullet, as she drove in the vicinity of a pro-Trump caravan; officers have reopened Ventura Blvd. and continue searching for the suspects https://t.co/sAnN4HNGQo — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 31, 2020

Update 8:13 p.m.

No confirmation of a shot being fired and the LAPD is still searching for the suspect:

I have now spoken to several residents of the Woodland Hills neighborhood where a confrontation between Trump supporters in a caravan and guys on a balcony popped off. They all said unequivocally that no shots were fired, though it sounds like a gun may have been brandished. — Josh Cain (@joshpcain) August 30, 2020

This is what they said: Trump supporters in cars trying to gather at Taft High School backed up all the way to apartment complexes near 20500 Ventura. As they waited, guys on a balcony threw beers bottles at them. Things escalated; one of the guys possibly spotted with a weapon. — Josh Cain (@joshpcain) August 31, 2020

In the midst of this, a tire popped, windows got smashed. The guy with the alleged weapon somehow ran away on foot. LAPD surrounded the apartment building, then entered the unit and found no one. It sounds like they're still searching for him. — Josh Cain (@joshpcain) August 31, 2020

Original post

Breaking news out of Woodland Hills, CA where we’re seeing reports of an LAPD SWAT team responding to an alleged shooting at a pro-Trump caravan making its way through the city:

Breaking: SWAT Called out in Woodland Hills after someone from an apartment on #VenturaBoulevard shoots at pro-Trump caravan of cars. Tire on vehicle was shot out. No injuries. Suspect barricaded in apartment, per LAPD. ⁦@KNX1070⁩ pic.twitter.com/w5ait7kCqJ — Emily Valdez KNX 1070 (@EmilyValdezKNX) August 30, 2020

Three suspects are reportedly barricaded inside a building as of the writing of this post:

LAPD says three suspects are barricaded in a location on Ventura Blvd. and SWAT is responding to the scenehttps://t.co/iXLMFwftiT — KTLA (@KTLA) August 30, 2020

From LA Daily News reporter Josh Cain:

I just got off the phone with LAPD — spokesman says three men in a building at 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard were throwing bottles at the pro Trump caravan. One then may have pulled out a gun and fired a shot toward the caravan. No one injured. SWAT on the way. https://t.co/0Yqwd8lSnu — Josh Cain (@joshpcain) August 30, 2020

Scenes from earlier in the day:

Pro-Trump caravan on Ventura Blvd. of 100s of vehicles loudly passes by #BLM protesters with #TheValleyofChange outside Sherman Oaks Galleria. ⁦@KNX1070⁩ pic.twitter.com/HfkE6CRItG — Emily Valdez KNX 1070 (@EmilyValdezKNX) August 30, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

***

This post has been updated.