Townhall’s Julio Rosas is back in D.C. and covering the protests outside of the White House as we await President Trump’s speech:

And since it seems like every journo covering the speech is concerned about social distancing and masks, we’d like to point out that there are hundreds of people gathered outside the White House right now ignoring social distancing recommendations and not wearing masks. Like this fine fellow:

This is what you’d call a super-spreader event, right?

You see, it’s too dangerous to sing in church but shouting at the top of your lungs is OK:

And now it’s getting bloody:

Mostly-peaceful protesters at work. Again:

Stay safe, everyone.

***

