If you weren’t following along at home, North Carolina House candidate Madison Cawthorn just gave us probably the best moment of the convention so far as he rose from his wheelchair to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the end of his speech. Have a watch:

. @CawthornforNC just ended his RNC speech by standing and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance: pic.twitter.com/7M33sSuzqT — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

Cawthorn was paralyzed from the waist down in an automobile accident when he was 18:

Madison Cawthorne was left paralyzed from the waist down after a car accident. Now @CawthornforNC is a 25-year-old running to represent North Carolinians in Congress. #RNC2020 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 27, 2020

But to PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor, this was a “direct rebuke of actions by ppl — including black athletes who are currently sitting out games — protesting police brutality”:

Madison Cawthorn made it a point to stand, suggesting that all Americans to should stand during the pledge of allegiance & national anthem. It was a direct rebuke of actions by ppl — including black athletes who are currently sitting out games — protesting police brutality. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 27, 2020

WTF is wrong with her? She just criticized a guy in a wheelchair for standing? This is truly unbelievable.

Cawthorn’s full remarks here:

