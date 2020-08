It’s not just Kenosha, Wisc. that’s on fire. From Madison, Wisc. last night:

Multiple fires on University Avenue in Madison now burning. pic.twitter.com/lRmvlA17ml

A Papa Johns employee even asked one of the rioters, “Do you want Trump to be elected?”:

Windows of businesses and residential buildings being smashed on University Avenue — which were not preemptively boarded up. This Papa John’s employee asks protesters, “Do you want Trump to be elected?” pic.twitter.com/IbSubGfGs6 — Dylan Brogan (@telldylan) August 26, 2020

It does appear that Joe Biden knows he has a problem as these riots continue. From yesterday:

Biden campaign response to my question about the unrest in Kenosha, Wis. pic.twitter.com/PzJ39gfhpB — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 25, 2020

But the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman doesn’t think that’s enough and thinks the former VP needs to “confront it head on”:

Kenosha imagery is already on its way to Trump ads warning voters that the riots/"mob rule" in Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis are heading for small-town MI/PA/WI/etc. Trump is far better off talking about this than COVID. And Biden is going to need to confront it head on. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 26, 2020

These “low-info voters” are the ones seeing cities burn on their televisions?

And by "confront," I don't mean Biden denouncing rioting, which he's done repeatedly. I mean running actual ads directly confronting Trump's "defund the police" attacks, which Dems tend to roll their eyes at but are potentially effective w/ certain low-info voters Trump needs. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 26, 2020

As for the polls, they’re a tightening:

In this poll, Trump closes gap in battleground states: Arizona: Biden 49%, Trump 47% Florida: Biden 49%, Trump 46% Michigan: Biden 50%, Trump 44% North Carolina: Biden 48%, Trump 47% Pennsylvania: Biden 49%, Trump 46% Wisconsin: Biden 49%, Trump 44% https://t.co/joBgVaYzS5 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 26, 2020

“It feels like August of ’16 all over again”:

🚨 It feels like August of ‘16 all over again. Polls show Trump losing big. Pundits proclaim he can't win. Reporters sneer at Trump voters on Twitter, cable. Why it matters: There are several signs that should give the Trump-is-toast self-assured pause. https://t.co/26il7bXS7h — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) August 26, 2020

It’s happening. . .

