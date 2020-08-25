Townhall’s Julio Rosas was in Kenosha, Wisc. last night covering the riot:

Quick update on the Kenosha riots: pic.twitter.com/JEKulj2UZY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

He interviewed these armed citizens who say “they support the protests but not the riots” and are protecting businesses from being destroyed:

This is the moment I mentioned earlier. These armed citizens said they support the protests but not the riots because people are hurting their own community. Later on, as a car dealership was under attack by rioters, one of the armed men stepped in and stopped it. pic.twitter.com/uSqprPXkSW — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

As we told you earlier, the National Guard was deployed, too:

🚨🚨🚨: Finally spotted the National Guard deploying to downtown Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/HphTjim4WG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

And they were quickly put to work:

The National Guard is helping the Sheriff’s Department guard the Kenosha County Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/Tb2jVnqzey — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

But many buildings were still torched:

From earlier in the night: One of the many buildings that was set on fire in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/P6btJ2M01x — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

And the cleanup begins:

People are also cleaning up businesses that were heavily damaged during the Kenosha riot last night. pic.twitter.com/sxPzuQHFDm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

Tragic:

One woman who works in the part of Kenosha that was heavily damaged last night, including where she works, said the rioting is “sickening” and that the rioters shouldn’t take it out on innocent people. pic.twitter.com/X2pusck8JA — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

