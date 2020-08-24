A state of emergency has just been declared in Kenosha, Wisc. after rioting broke out in response to the officer involved shooting of Jacob Blake earlier today:

Just in: The County of Kenosha has declared a state of Emergency Curfew for 10:15 PM tonight August 23rd. The public needs to be off the streets for their safety. @fox6now — Bret Lemoine (@BretLemoine) August 24, 2020

Demonstrators have been throwing objects at the police, including a Molotov cocktail (someone looks like they took an object to the head at the 10-second mark):

There's mass chaos in Kenosha, WI after an officer involved shooting. A molotov cocktail (among other objects) was just thrown at officers, and somebody seriously injured pic.twitter.com/JYJLPnFtZQ — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 24, 2020

Statement from the governor:

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

The man in the clip above may have been a police officer:

The violent mob is still throwing objects at the officers. Reports that it was a brick thrown at an officer in the first clip. Kenosha, WI pic.twitter.com/v3U1Wrqvs1 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 24, 2020

Police are deploying gas on the rioters now:

#BREAKING: Tear gas just deployed by law enforcement at @KenoshaPolice station. This is all in response to a man who police say was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting this afternoon. @tmj4 #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/zoC8C79ILK — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 24, 2020

More photos and video from the scene:

A couple hundred people now gathered outside the #Kenosha police station. pic.twitter.com/j6wMsAUaTc — Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) August 24, 2020

Other scenes from the area in Kenosha, WI pic.twitter.com/TrBdPKpxyp — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 24, 2020

Window broken out on a Police cruiser in Kenosha, WI pic.twitter.com/V7c6fSDuOu — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 24, 2020

Currently outside a police precinct in Kenosha, WI pic.twitter.com/a8KDiOaQWB — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 24, 2020

The scene outside to #Kenosha police Department. pic.twitter.com/io5k5r3tuE — Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) August 24, 2020

Officers moving people back as flashlights are shined directly in their faces #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/th1DoC1IJm — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 24, 2020

***

Related: