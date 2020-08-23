We’ve seen some unhinged takes on Melania’s Trump’s redesigned Rose Garden, but this one from NBC News-MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman is positively INSANE. A “new-fascist parade ground”???

The #Trump family did its best to turn the lovely Rose Garden into a neo-fascist parade ground. https://t.co/XTVvqnFzaX — howardfineman (@howardfineman) August 22, 2020

For starters, the redesign of the space is “long overdue,” or at least that the opinion of the Washington Post. Did Fineman miss this?

“Inevitably in these politically charged times …. the lavish redo of the Rose Garden has generated Marie Antoinette comparisons. In reality, the renovation is long overdue.” https://t.co/FfJFmhKDJ6 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 22, 2020

And secondly, the design is in line with the original, which makes this dude a fascist, too:

"done in the spirit of its original 1962 design"https://t.co/jlcBrKDcva Who was President in 1962? pic.twitter.com/DhKKZfq8Qt — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) August 23, 2020

It was also made more accessible for those with disabilities:

The First Lady worked with the National Park Service to, amongst other improvements, make the garden more accessible for disabled Americans. The left is irredeemable. https://t.co/2T0ff80GEX — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 23, 2020

Does this partisanship not matter to NBC/MSNBC?

Fineman has always been a complete partisan posing as a reporter. But DC media editors no longer care about their outlet’s credibility. @NBCNews has lost it. https://t.co/DTZ6nFIXAE — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 23, 2020

What Kurt means is that this is totally stupid and insane, of course:

NOT STUPID OR INSANE https://t.co/GnnCDduvxz — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 23, 2020

“People have lost their minds”:

This from an NBC news analyst. People have lost their minds. https://t.co/3tWiTC4ZBU — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 23, 2020

NBC/MSNBC, come get your man:

This is a real tweet. From a real person. 🤦🏼‍♂️👇🏻 https://t.co/ursf5w0WNO — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 23, 2020

It’s only going to get worse:

Wow. Hard to believe some of the things being said. And still 72 days until Election Day. https://t.co/moCU6x5WrB — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 23, 2020

