We’ve seen some unhinged takes on Melania’s Trump’s redesigned Rose Garden, but this one from NBC News-MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman is positively INSANE. A “new-fascist parade ground”???

For starters, the redesign of the space is “long overdue,” or at least that the opinion of the Washington Post. Did Fineman miss this?

And secondly, the design is in line with the original, which makes this dude a fascist, too:

Trending

It was also made more accessible for those with disabilities:

Does this partisanship not matter to NBC/MSNBC?

What Kurt means is that this is totally stupid and insane, of course:

“People have lost their minds”:

NBC/MSNBC, come get your man:

It’s only going to get worse:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Howard FinemanMSNBCnbc news