By now you’ve probably heard that the somewhat controversial Laura Loomer has won her primary in Florida’s 21st congressional district:

One of the reasons she ran in the first place was because she was deplatofrmed by social media companies, so, Mission Accomplished Twitter?

She’ll take on Dem Lois Frankel in the very blue district:

But even with the win, Twitter is not going to unban her:

Loomer may not win, but she’s certainly going to keep Twitter in the crosshairs over the next 3 months:

Maybe they’ll let her have a campaign account?

Full list of companies who’ve banned her:

And we would like to point out that despite what you think of Loomer, would it kill the media to maybe hold the other side accountable, too?

