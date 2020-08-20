By now you’ve probably heard that the somewhat controversial Laura Loomer has won her primary in Florida’s 21st congressional district:

Laura Loomer Delivers Stunning Primary Victory in Trump’s Voting District https://t.co/0KSRLCeJyX — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 19, 2020

One of the reasons she ran in the first place was because she was deplatofrmed by social media companies, so, Mission Accomplished Twitter?

Laura Loomer got so pissed at twitter deplatforming that she ran for Congress and is going to win. Democrats should have just let her keep her accounts. She’s going to make their lives hell now. 😂 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) August 19, 2020

She’ll take on Dem Lois Frankel in the very blue district:

4th term #FL21 Rep. Lois Frankel won her Democratic primary and will face Republican primary winner Laura Loomer in the fall election.Frankel ran unopposed in 2018 for southeast Florida House district which includes part of West Palm Beach as well as Boynton Beach & Delray Beach. — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) August 19, 2020

But even with the win, Twitter is not going to unban her:

Twitter won't unban Laura Loomer, even after she won a GOP primary last night. Twitter statement: "We do not plan to reverse that enforcement action." — Will Sommer (@willsommer) August 19, 2020

Loomer once handcuffed herself to a Twitter office door in an attempt to get her account back. Some of her admirers were convinced Twitter would have to unban her now that she's a nominee for federal office. But apparently not. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) August 19, 2020

Loomer may not win, but she’s certainly going to keep Twitter in the crosshairs over the next 3 months:

Maybe they’ll let her have a campaign account?

#LauraLoomer is now a candidate for US Congress. Twitter must reinstate her account or be investigated for election interference. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 19, 2020

Full list of companies who’ve banned her:

Laura Loomer has been banned/forcibly removed from: Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Uber

Lyft

PayPal

Venmo

GoFundMe

TeeSpring

Medium

CPAC

Shakespeare in the Park And won a GOP primary by double digits. https://t.co/EQUTVoXCeI — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) August 19, 2020

And we would like to point out that despite what you think of Loomer, would it kill the media to maybe hold the other side accountable, too?

More media outrage over Laura Loomer than Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton – identified as guest at Pedophile Island

– seen getting massage by Epstein victim

– spoke at DNC this week Media bros as usual are showing their asses — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 19, 2020

