Otter Pops, yes, the delicious artificially-flavored frozen treat available in a rainbow of colors, has deleted a tweet offering to help the mostly-peaceful protesters in Portland:

Apparently, the ice pops are popular with the mob and are being handed out by the alleged medics on the scene:

After getting tagged in the above tweet, Otter Pops responded with this now-deleted tweet, saying they “100% do” support Black Lives Matter and they asked for a DM so they could figure out how to help:

Who wouldn’t want a refreshing popsicle after dragging a man out of his truck and beating him?

Can cops enjoy Otter Pops or they’re just for anarchists?

Can’t throw bricks at cops if you’re eating a popsicle:

