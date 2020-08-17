Just to follow up on our post from Sunday, former NBA player Rex Chapman is still pushing the now thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory that the Trump administration is locking mailboxes in Burbank, Calif. in order to mess with the vote:

Burbank, California: In your entire life have you ever seen a LOCKED mailbox at the USPS? Now you have. A disgrace and immediate threat to American democracy. Shame on them. Shame on the GOP. Where are you @senatemajldr ? pic.twitter.com/YcbVUTnv37 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 17, 2020

First, we sent him this article from 2016 which explained that these boxes are getting locked after hours to prevent theft:

are you not checking your mentions? This is from 2016 on why the locks are in place. https://t.co/QEfB5iHkHZ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 17, 2020

But he didn’t buy it:

It’s not — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 17, 2020

And then we tagged him in this thread from actress Zandy Hartig who actually drove to the post office to help debunk it:

I just drove there. There was a guy taking photos because he saw the inaccurate post on Twitter. I showed him that there were slots on the other side (I have no idea why I called them holes like english was my 13th language). pic.twitter.com/oM8pnQKHRj — haunted cursed foot (@zandywithaz) August 17, 2020

As you can see from her photos and video, the mailboxes ARE STILL OPEN:

Here is where people can mail their letters at the Burbank P.O.. They lock the other side and the lobby is locked when the Post Office is closed. It’s very dangerous to post misinformation. It panics people, especially during this scary era. pic.twitter.com/aYPlJqzEP0 — haunted cursed foot (@zandywithaz) August 17, 2020

But, as you can see, his tweet is still up and going viral:

Wow… Dude is making moves in Plain Sight.. Shit’s so crazy. Smh https://t.co/aUsONakOvQ — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 17, 2020

Keep digging!

Blatant old white bullshit. In our faces. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 17, 2020

Chapman has close to 1 million followers and is known for taking funny videos from other Twitter users and sharing him on his account to make them go viral. He needs to delete this BS right now:

the honest thing for @RexChapman to do is to delete his tweet and apologize. definitive proof ==> https://t.co/O5vXNY8VUp — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 17, 2020

