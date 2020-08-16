The sound you’re hearing is the narrative bubble bursting on the Dem conspiracy theory that Trump administration is removing mailboxes from around the U.S. to mess with the election.

This article is from the San Francisco Chronicle in 2011:

"If a mailbox gets fewer than 25 pieces of mail per day over a six-to-eight-week period, it gets targeted for removal. The Postal Service posts a 30-day warning notice on the box, during which time people can complain to the postmaster…" https://t.co/97KgKyIGQ9 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 16, 2020

And a quick search found this same issue in Florida in 2010:

Mailboxes disappearing from South Florida as Postal Service struggles with deficit: http://su.pr/2iDy6Y — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) March 1, 2010

And in multiple locations in 2009:

Blue Mailboxes Disappearing Nationwide, 13 In Wausau: You may have noticed it's harder to find those blue mail b.. http://u.mavrev.com/t8az — WSAW (@WSAW) July 23, 2009

Disappearing mailboxes, Newsom's hair gel — get you morning scoop of the metro news from today's LA Times. http://tr.im/h40v — Nita Lelyveld (@LATimescitybeat) March 18, 2009

What you’re seeing is a decades-long trend where the USPS is removing boxes in response to customer demand and nothing else:

2011: "In 1985, nearly 400,000 blue mailboxes graced American streets. Now only 160,000 remain, and more are vanishing every day."https://t.co/a6VU99JN4J pic.twitter.com/a1UzIRkzVO — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 16, 2020

Dems, figure out a new conspiracy because this one is BUSTED.

