It’s been a bloody weekend in New York City with at least 49 people shot from Thursday to Saturday:

Forty-nine people were shot over the course of 72 hours in NYC between Thursday and Saturday, compared to eight shooting victims over the same time period last year. https://t.co/jK8sFauUKF pic.twitter.com/fM6Jo2uYzp — Gothamist (@Gothamist) August 16, 2020

And this remarkable increase in violence is the fault of President Trump, at least according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

This past weekend of urban America's summer of love included more than a 600% increase of shooting victims in New York City in comparison to this weekend last year. And who is to blame? According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, it's President Trump. https://t.co/hlMTdTL5GA — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 16, 2020

FFS, does anyone believe this crap any longer?

Cuomo, who rejected federal law enforcement assistance from Trump, has the audacity to blame the president for New York's horrific spike in violent crime. https://t.co/3rimnsmTpZ — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 16, 2020

At least he didn’t blame it on coronavirus:

Excess deaths from the covid response, perhaps. https://t.co/3mawbyGemg — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 16, 2020

Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio: It’s time to flatten the curve and “give hospitals time to recover”:

NYC needs to flatten the curve on shootings. Give hospitals time to recover. https://t.co/b7TMMNllW5 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 16, 2020

You mean the BLM mural in front of Trump Tower didn’t work?

Perhaps they need to paint bigger yellow letters on the road? https://t.co/R1aZbE9n60 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2020

And we look forward to AOC again blaming the violence on people just trying to feed their families:

Bread stealing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2020

***