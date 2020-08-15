Dems, gird your loins, because awesome economic news is being forecast for the 3rd quarter:

Trump said, and I quote, “you’re going to have a 3rd quarter the likes of which no one’s ever seen before.” He got that right. Our GDP contracted by a full third. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) July 31, 2020

But don’t believe Donald Trump. Here’s Goldman Sachs on the estimate:

Goldman Sachs boosted Q3 GDP tracking estimate by 1.3vpp to +26.5% (qoq ar). Also boosted our past-quarter GDP tracking for Q2 by two tenths to -34.6%, compared to -32.9% as reported in the advance release. — David Wessel (@davidmwessel) August 14, 2020

This is because “better-than-expected retail sales and manufacturing productions data”:

GOLDMAN SACHS: "Following the better-than-expected retail sales and manufacturing production data, we boosted our Q3 GDP tracking estimate by 1.3pp to +26.5% (qoq ar)." — James Pethokoukis (@JimPethokoukis) August 14, 2020

And Dems “do not understand” just how big this GDP number is going to be:

I am starting to get the sense that Democrats do not understand that the Q3 GDP report may well be a big number. As in " big bada boom" big. Is this not widely known? — James Pethokoukis (@JimPethokoukis) August 14, 2020

“Big bada boom big”:

United States 3rd Quarter GDP could recover 18-25% according to the estimates. pic.twitter.com/T1jBLYbXB6 — Daniel Lacalle (@dlacalle_IA) August 1, 2020

Record-setting, even:

Economic numbers that would break the previous record of GDP growth in a quarter would be amazing news just before November 3rd. https://t.co/Jek6qsJMTI — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) August 5, 2020

The S&P 500 closed on Friday at 3363.90:

Goldman Sachs is predicting the S&P 500 will hit 3,600 if markets price in it 'more optimistic US GDP forecast' https://t.co/oeSlmAlh5y — Business Insider (@businessinsider) August 14, 2020

And things are looking up for 2021 as well:

Goldman Sachs lifts 2021 US GDP forecast to 6.2% and predicts a COVID-19 vaccine will be 'widely distributed' by mid-2021 https://t.co/2F1YUMB9Jw — Business Insider (@businessinsider) August 10, 2020

***