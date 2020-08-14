We have no idea why, but Twitter suspended Trump supporter Bill Mitchell on Friday:

Bill Mitchell has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/TV0gqbwb1H — Kambree (@KamVTV) August 14, 2020

So, what happened?

Would love to know what it finally took for Twitter to sandbag Bill Mitchell — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) August 14, 2020

The first indication of Twitter’s move was when the automated “Trump Alert” account noted that a number of accounts they follow had stopped following him:

In 2016, Mitchell accurately predicted Donald Trump would win the election based on sales of Trump Halloween masks, embarrassing other pollsters and their more scientific methods of data analysis:

When Bill Mitchell's Halloween mask science was right and scientific polls were wrong… pic.twitter.com/ZiH8hoe7gy — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 9, 2016

We’ll keep you posted once we find out what happened:

Bill Mitchell looked like Stephen Baldwin in a Max Headroom reboot, with his soft-serve vanilla-ass hairdo. He will probably be back on Twitter next week but in the meantime, pouring one out for a legend pic.twitter.com/EcLnrdqPYN — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) August 14, 2020

