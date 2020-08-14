What a great story.

A bald eagle destroyed a drone mapping the shoreline of Lake Michigan, sending the miniature surveillance aircraft to its death:

A bald eagle took down a government drone in Michigan, state officials say, "tearing off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the bottom of Lake Michigan." https://t.co/lOAiqKIlm7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2020

We agree 100% with Dana Loesch here!

The most American headline you’ll read today: Bald eagle takes out a government drone https://t.co/CLrFDQm5wl — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 14, 2020

Don’t mess with America’s bird:

Data from the flight showed that the eagle struck the drone about seven minutes into its flight, and within a half-second, the drone started to spiral. Three seconds later, the drone’s propeller was torn off, and it fell 160 feet into the water below. https://t.co/QGyZhLs0tr — KAPP-KVEW (@KAPPKVEW) August 14, 2020

Even better? The state agency flying the drone is known as “EGLE”:

A bald eagle launched an aerial assault on a drone operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy — known as EGLE — ripping off a propeller and sending the aircraft into Lake Michigan — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) August 14, 2020

The bald eagle did nothing wrong:

An EGLE drone attacked by an eagle. Are we sure it was an attack? — Ken Kolker (@kenkolker) August 14, 2020

But EGLE has put out this wanted poster anyway:

Pfft.

***