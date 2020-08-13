Los Angeles Times reporter Paloma Esquivel summarized her new article titled, “A generation left behind? Online learning cheats poor students, Times survey finds” in this brutal thread outlining how California is failing the state’s neediest students with online schooling.

During the first round of closing in the spring, some students were asked to access their online schooling via cellphones:

More affluent districts, however, had better outcomes:

But with months to prepare, an estimated 700,000 students statewide still need computers and 300,000 need hotspots:

And, economically, it’s getting worse:

This piece warns of a lost generation and, sadly, that’s probably correct:

Gov. Newsom should answer for this:

